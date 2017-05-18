Frustrated with contract talks, Worcester teachers rally at school board meeting

WORCESTER – Dozens of teachers, frustrated with negotiations with the district for a new contract, descended on City Hall Thursday night to call on the School Committee to improve its offer. Members of the Educational Association of Worcester marched outside the front entrance late in the afternoon, then assembled in the hallway outside the meeting room and in the upper balcony, where they loudly chanted and banged on signs.

