Former Worcester man failed to register as sex offender
A former Worcester man living in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to failing to register as a sex offender. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman scheduled sentencing for Aug. 3 for George Moriarty, 55, who moved to New York sometime after April 2013 without notifying authorities of his change of residence, as required by law. He was convicted in October 1994 of indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14. The state sex offender registry board classified him as a Level 2 offender. According to the U.S. attorney's office, in November 2016 Mr. Moriarty was indicted and arrested in New York and returned to Massachusetts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC