Former Worcester man failed to register as sex offender

A former Worcester man living in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to failing to register as a sex offender.  U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman scheduled sentencing for Aug. 3 for George Moriarty, 55, who moved to New York sometime after April 2013 without notifying authorities of his change of residence, as required by law. He was convicted in October 1994 of indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14. The state sex offender registry board classified him as a Level 2 offender.  According to the U.S. attorney's office, in November 2016 Mr. Moriarty was indicted and arrested in New York and returned to Massachusetts.

