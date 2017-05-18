Former MLB umpire Steve Palermo given...

Former MLB umpire Steve Palermo given Oxford honor

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

In a 4-0 vote, selectmen named a small, stretch of road off Main Street Palermo Drive, in honor of former Major League Baseball umpire Steve Palermo. “He's a local hero,” Selectman John G. Saad said Wednesday night, addressing the board.

