Food | Worcester Regional Food Hub Announces $500,075 Grant, New Refrigerated Box Truck
The event also marked the official unveiling of a new, refrigerated box truck and a new Food Hub logo created by an Assumption College graphic design. With the grant, the Food Hub hopes to collect produce from local farms then distribute it to local institutions such as the Worcester Public Schools.
