Experts at Worcester summit: Drug addiction creeps into classrooms
WORCESTER – Evidence of Worcester's drug addiction problem became more and more evident within the School Department in recent years as students began bringing their own drug-related issues with them into the classroom. “We had a growing concern that not only were students starting to experiment with more severe drugs - prescription painkillers, etcetera - but that families and parents of our students in our Worcester public schools were being greatly affected by drug abuse and addiction,” said Robert Pezzella, conference organizer and director of school safety for Worcester public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC