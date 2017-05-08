Experts at Worcester summit: Drug addiction creeps into classrooms

WORCESTER – Evidence of Worcester's drug addiction problem became more and more evident within the School Department in recent years as students began bringing their own drug-related issues with them into the classroom. “We had a growing concern that not only were students starting to experiment with more severe drugs - prescription painkillers, etcetera - but that families and parents of our students in our Worcester public schools were being greatly affected by drug abuse and addiction,” said Robert Pezzella, conference organizer and director of school safety for Worcester public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.