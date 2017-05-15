Ex-Worcester councilor Joff Smith wona t seek to reclaim old seat
Former District 1 City Councilor Joffrey A. Smith has decided not to make a bid this year to return to the council. Mr. Smith announced Monday he will not run for his old council seat, saying "now isn't the right time for me."
