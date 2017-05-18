Driver in 2016 Worcester crash sentenced to prison
WORCESTER - A 48-year-old Worcester man charged with his third drunken-driving offense after crashing his truck into a parked vehicle on Grove Street last year has been sentenced to prison. James P. Benoit of 45 West Hill Drive was sentenced to 2½ years to 2½ years and a day in state prison after pleading guilty Thursday in Worcester Superior Court to driving while under the influence of alcohol , driving negligently and while under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury, driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury, driving so as to endanger, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license and driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle.
