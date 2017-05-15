Democratic congressmen pitch Social S...

Democratic congressmen pitch Social Security overhaul in Worcester

1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

With an eye to the 2018 midterm elections and the chance to retake Congress, the Democratic bandwagon rolled through here Monday. The topic was Social Security, and the author of a bill Democrats say will fix the system and increase benefits for elderly retirees was at the Worcester Senior Center to pitch the proposal.

