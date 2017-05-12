Deborah L. Hanna, 64, of Grafton, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017, following a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Elias Hanna; her three sons, Ashur Hanna, Ninos Hanna and his wife Maya, and Sargon Hanna and his wife Catherine; grandchildren, Enkido, Rabi and Zalin; brothers, Kenneth Arslen Jr. and Ronald Arslen; sister, Gwendolyn Purushotham and her husband Sam; and nephews and nieces, Kenneth Arslen III, Melissa Mattei and her husband Keith, Elizabeth Arslen, Matthew Purushotham and his wife Carolyn, Vikram and Nisha Purushotham, Emily Johnson and her husband Rich and Amanda Laukaitis and her husband Mike, along with many cousins.

