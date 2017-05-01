Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff A separat...

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff A separate but unequal system for day care

16 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Linda Cirino planned to go back to work after she had a baby in January, but she couldn't afford child care at the Roxbury day-care center where she had worked for 16 years. And when she applied for a state subsidy to help cover costs, her baby was put on a wait list - alongside more than 24,000 other children.

