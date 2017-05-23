Coleman cana t run for 2 Worcester council seats at once
WORCESTER - The Election Commission has been advised that William S. Coleman III cannot run simultaneously for at-large and district City Council seats in this year's municipal election. In an opinion provided to the commission, City Solicitor David M. Moore said state election laws prohibit any candidate from having his or her name appear on the ballot more than once as running for the same office.
