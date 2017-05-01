Clive McFarlane: WorcesterHEARS will help students be heard Posted at
There is a growing acknowledgment that childhood trauma, the foundation of a range of mental and physical health problems affecting millions of Americans, cannot be ignored by public schools, which serve some 90 percent of the nation's children during their formative years. And here in Massachusetts and across the country, schools are being pushed to look beyond retention, suspension and expulsion as the primary tools in combating academic failure, dropout and behavioral problems.
