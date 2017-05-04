Clive McFarlane: Worcester schools have taken arts to new heights Posted at
My daughter Katherine, who sings and plays the alto saxophone, is wrapping up her Worcester public school career this year and will be tackling the next phase of her educational journey at New York University in the fall. I think that bears noting, not just for her accomplishments, but for what it says about the Worcester public schools.
