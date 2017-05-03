City Hall Notebook: City manager budget changes aim to improve predictability

In advance of releasing his fiscal 2018 municipal budget proposal on Friday, City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. has won approval from the City Council Municipal Operations Committee for the financial blueprint he will be using to build his budget. The three-member committee Tuesday endorsed changes Mr. Augustus is making to the strategic long-term financial plan used by the city for the past 10 years so it better reflects budgetary demands and today's financial climate.

