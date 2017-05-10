Child marriage ban pressed at rally
Women in white dresses and veils, some clutching teddy bears, placed chains around their wrists and tape over their mouths as they stood on the State House steps Thursday afternoon to call attention to a bill aiming to child marriage in Massachusetts. Fraidy Reiss, founder and executive director of Unchained at Last, a group that helps women and girls leave forced or arranged marriages, said current Massachusetts law allows girls under the age of 18 to get married, but minors cannot always access the legal and social services they would need to end a marriage.
