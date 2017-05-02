blotter
The chemical explosion that rattled an Andover facility Monday and emitted a green vapor cloud was caused by a person combining three volatile substances, the fire chief said. The explosion shattered glassware inside the lab at the Morpho Detection LLC facility, but no injuries were reported, said Chief Michael B. Mansfield.
