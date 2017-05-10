Assault trial of former Worcester cop delayed after accuser fails to show up for court

The trial of Michael J. Motyka, a former Worcester police officer charged with assaulting a handcuffed and shackled prisoner in 2014, was delayed for at least a day Monday when Mr. Motyka's accuser, reportedly hospitalized, failed to appear in court to testify against him. The 52-year-old Mr. Motyka, who retired from the force in 2015, is on trial in Worcester Superior Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Gerald Jones.

