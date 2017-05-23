Assault, robbery victim dies; Worcest...

Assault, robbery victim dies; Worcester police search for attacker

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A 40-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed on Mount Pleasant Street last week has died, the city's second homicide in 2017, according to police. Dai Ha of Worcester suffered head injuries in the May 15 attack and he was never able to provide police with any information about his attackers.

