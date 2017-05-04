Area residents reflect on Carson comment about comfy homeless shelters
Ms. Mitchell was reacting to a Trump cabinet member's recent suggestion that homeless shelters shouldn't be too cozy because people won't want to leave. Ben Carson, secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development, made the statement as he toured various facilities for the poor in Ohio.
