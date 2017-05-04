Area high school grads enjoy substance-free, all-night party

In 1980, after seven teens were killed in three separate alcohol- and other drug-related car crashes during the previous commencement season, adults in the Oxford Hills, Maine, area began having all-night alcohol- and substance-free celebrations for graduating high school seniors to keep them safe. Dubbed Project Graduation, the all-nighters in some form has spread to high schools in all 50 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.