Accuser in Worcester police assault t...

Accuser in Worcester police assault trial: a I thought he was going to kill mea

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Clearly agitated at times by the questions asked of him, Gerald Jones testified Thursday that he was assaulted by Officer Michael J. Motyka while handcuffed and shackled in a holding cell at police headquarters on the morning of Dec. 1, 2014. Officer Motyka, who has since retired from the Worcester Police Department, is on trial in Worcester Superior Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the alleged attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr 29 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr 28 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Worcester County was issued at May 18 at 12:16AM EDT

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC