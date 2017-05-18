Accuser in Worcester police assault trial: a I thought he was going to kill mea
Clearly agitated at times by the questions asked of him, Gerald Jones testified Thursday that he was assaulted by Officer Michael J. Motyka while handcuffed and shackled in a holding cell at police headquarters on the morning of Dec. 1, 2014. Officer Motyka, who has since retired from the Worcester Police Department, is on trial in Worcester Superior Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the alleged attack.
