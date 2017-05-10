4 injured in crash on Belmont Street in Worcester

At least four people were hurt in a serious crash Tuesday night on Belmont Street, according to police. They were all taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus. Belmont Street was closed through the evening near Skyline Drive while the police Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated. The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Belmont and Skyline.

