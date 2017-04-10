Worcestera s Seven Hills Charter picks Sudbury principal as next superintendent
WORCESTER – The Seven Hills Charter Public School Board has picked a Sudbury elementary school principal to become its next superintendent/executive director. Leo Flanagan will take over from departing Superintendent Krista Piazza, who is leaving in July after 15 years on the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC