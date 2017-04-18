Worcester schools: Tests show PCBs negligible at Burncoat HS
Air testing conducted by the district's environmental consultant at the school earlier this month showed PCB levels inside the building were well below the Environmental Protection Agency's level of concern, according to the school department. O'Reilly, Talbot, and Okun collected 10 air samples throughout the school on April 3, most of which produced readings that were beneath the detection limit for PCBs, short for polychlorinated biphenyls, of 10 nanograms per cubic meter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC