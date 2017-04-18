Worcester schools: Tests show PCBs ne...

Worcester schools: Tests show PCBs negligible at Burncoat HS

Air testing conducted by the district's environmental consultant at the school earlier this month showed PCB levels inside the building were well below the Environmental Protection Agency's level of concern, according to the school department. O'Reilly, Talbot, and Okun collected 10 air samples throughout the school on April 3, most of which produced readings that were beneath the detection limit for PCBs, short for polychlorinated biphenyls, of 10 nanograms per cubic meter.

