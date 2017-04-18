Worcester police seek info on shooting in Providence St. area
Police reported responding at approximately 3:50 a.m. Saturday to the vicinity of 74-82 Harrison St. for the report of gunshots. Officers received an alert from ShotSpotter, gunshot detection technology, indicating that shots had been fired in the area, police said.
