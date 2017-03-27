Worcester police make third supermark...

Worcester police make third supermarket parking lot drug arrest in a month

23 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

For the third time during March, police have announced a drug arrest stemming from suspected dealing in a supermarket parking lot - this one beginning the evening of March 31 at the Price Chopper lot on Park Avenue. Police were conducting surveillance at the store's parking area Friday about 6:30 when they saw a brown Ford Ranger with two men inside pull into the lot.

