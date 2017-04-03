Worcester may be able to save summer ...

Worcester may be able to save summer school

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – A school official Tuesday evening said the district may have found enough funding to salvage this year's summer school program, which had been at risk of being cut because of a budget deficit. But Brian Allen, the schools' chief financial and operations officer, said there will likely only be enough money to offer half of what Worcester has provided in past years for summer school.

