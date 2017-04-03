Worcester may be able to save summer school
WORCESTER – A school official Tuesday evening said the district may have found enough funding to salvage this year's summer school program, which had been at risk of being cut because of a budget deficit. But Brian Allen, the schools' chief financial and operations officer, said there will likely only be enough money to offer half of what Worcester has provided in past years for summer school.
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
