Worcester man pleads guilty to evading tobacco taxes
WORCESTER - A Worcester businessman pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a scheme to defraud the state of tobacco excise taxes and submitting false tax returns. The U.S. Department of Justice alleged that between late 2014 and July 2016, when Mr. Afeez operated a wholesale business selling cigars, smoking tobacco and smokeless tobacco such as snuff and chewing tobacco to convenience stores, gas stations and other businesses, he entered into a scheme to evade tobacco taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC