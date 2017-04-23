Worcester man pleads guilty to evading tobacco taxes

WORCESTER - A Worcester businessman pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a scheme to defraud the state of tobacco excise taxes and submitting false tax returns. The U.S. Department of Justice alleged that between late 2014 and July 2016, when Mr. Afeez operated a wholesale business selling cigars, smoking tobacco and smokeless tobacco such as snuff and chewing tobacco to convenience stores, gas stations and other businesses, he entered into a scheme to evade tobacco taxes.

