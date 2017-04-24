Worcester man gets 5-6 years for shooting, assault

A 19-year-old city man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a shooting last year on Merrick Street and an unrelated assault at Crystal Park. Xavier Grajales, formerly of 168 Beacon St., was sentenced to 5 to 6 years in state prison after entering guilty pleas in Worcester Superior Court to charges that included armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon , four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and firearm offenses.

