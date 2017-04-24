Worcester man gets 5-6 years for shoo...

Worcester man gets 5-6 years for shooting, assault

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A 19-year-old city man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a shooting last year on Merrick Street and an unrelated assault at Crystal Park. Xavier Grajales, formerly of 168 Beacon St., was sentenced to 5 to 6 years in state prison after entering guilty pleas in Worcester Superior Court to charges that included armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon , four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and firearm offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boulevard Dinah Tue Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC