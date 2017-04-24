Worcester man accused of causing seri...

Worcester man accused of causing serious wreck on Rt. 146

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A 22-year-old Worcester man driving a Cadillac the wrong way on Route 146 collided with a Honda Accord just over the state line early Saturday, the state police said. Two women in the Honda were seriously injured.

