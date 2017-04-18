Worcester highlights savings from new DCU lighting

WORCESTER - A more than one-year long project to convert the lighting in the DCU Center to LED lights has been completed - a move that city officials say will result in cost savings, energy efficiency and reduction of emissions. The project, which began in February 2016, is expected to result in a 42 percent overall reduction in kilowatt usage at the city-owned facility. City officials said that equates to annual CO2 emissions for 194 homes; a carbon reduction equal to 1,243 acres of forests; and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions equal to 277 cars being driven for a year. “Efficiency standards have grown over the last decade as have people's expectations of how we use our resources,” City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. said in a press release jointly issued by the city and SMG, which manages the DCU Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.