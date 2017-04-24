Worcester father held on shaken baby allegations

WORCESTER - A Seward Street man accused of seriously injuring his 3-month-old son by shaking the infant Friday and forcefully placing him in a baby swing was ordered held without bail Monday pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday in Central District Court. Joseph Page, 34, of 3 Seward St. was arraigned Monday before Judge Paul L. McGill on charges of assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury and assault and battery.

