Worcester father accused of shaking baby is held without bail
WORCESTER - A Seward Street man accused of seriously injuring his 3-month-old son by shaking the infant and forcefully placing him in a baby swing was ordered held without bail after a dangerousness hearing Thursday in Central District Court. Judge David P. Despotopulos ordered at the conclusion of the hearing that Joseph Page, 34, of 3 Seward St., remain in custody without bail for up to 120 days while awaiting trial on charges of assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury and assault and battery.
