Worcester City Council wants advertising a pollutiona stopped

Worcester City Council wants advertising pollution stopped
The city is cracking down on commercial enterprises that have been nailing signs advertising their services on city trees and utility poles, creating neighborhood eyesores. City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. told the City Council Tuesday night the Department of Inspectional Services is making an effort to contact those businesses.
