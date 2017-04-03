Worcester barbershop employee arrested on drug charge

Police said they found two baggies of cocaine, packaged for sale, in the possession of a Platinum Kutz Barber Shop employee, Luis Alamo, 30, of 2½ Lodi St., when vice squad and operations officers entered the shop at 18 Millbury St. with a search warrant Thursday. According to police, patrons and staff were inside.

