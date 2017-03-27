Worcester after-hours party ends in g...

Worcester after-hours party ends in gunfire, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Gunshots were fired during a fight at a party in a Granite Street apartment early Sunday morning, but local hospitals reported no one arriving for treatment for a gunshot wound, police said. Police said ShotSpotter alerted them to gunfire in the area of 133 Granite St. at 3:36 a.m. An officer arriving at the scene met a man with a swollen face who had been involved in a fight at a party in his apartment at 100 Granite St. A red car leaving the scene at a high rate of speed was pulled over by police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC