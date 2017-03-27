Worcester after-hours party ends in gunfire, police say
Gunshots were fired during a fight at a party in a Granite Street apartment early Sunday morning, but local hospitals reported no one arriving for treatment for a gunshot wound, police said. Police said ShotSpotter alerted them to gunfire in the area of 133 Granite St. at 3:36 a.m. An officer arriving at the scene met a man with a swollen face who had been involved in a fight at a party in his apartment at 100 Granite St. A red car leaving the scene at a high rate of speed was pulled over by police.
