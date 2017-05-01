Woman hit by tractor-trailer in Ashbu...

Woman hit by tractor-trailer in Ashburnham is IDa d

A 59-year-old Ashburnham woman remains hospitalized with multiple injuries after she was struck by a tractor-trailer on a rural highway, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Ashburnham Police received a 911 call at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday from Rindge State Road reporting that a pedestrian had been struck, according to Early's office. The victim, Martha E. Larson, of 292 Rindge State Road, was taken to the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she was listed in critical condition.

