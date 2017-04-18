Westminster gun club, neighbors testify in cease-and-desist order appeal

WESTMINSTER – The Zoning Board of Appeals continued a hearing on an appeal of a cease-and-desist order on the Westminster Rod and Gun Club to May 2, after hours of testimony from club members, neighbors and abutters. The hearing is the culmination of a long dispute between those living near the gun club who say they have a right to enjoy their backyards, and members of the club who say they believe their gun rights are in jeopardy.

