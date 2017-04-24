Webster woman killed in domestic violence
A 43-year-old Harris Street woman was killed Sunday morning at her home in what the district attorney's office is calling a "violent domestic incident." Brenda L. Hatheway was found lying in the street, unresponsive, near her apartment at 8 Harris St. She was taken by ambulance to Hubbard Hospital, where she died at about 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from a spokesman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Her live-in boyfriend, Joseph Kenedek, 51, has been charged in connection with her death and is being held on $500,000 bail, the district attorney's office said in a news release Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Sat
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC