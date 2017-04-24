Webster woman killed in domestic viol...

Webster woman killed in domestic violence

A 43-year-old Harris Street woman was killed Sunday morning at her home in what the district attorney's office is calling a "violent domestic incident." Brenda L. Hatheway was found lying in the street, unresponsive, near her apartment at 8 Harris St. She was taken by ambulance to Hubbard Hospital, where she died at about 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from a spokesman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Her live-in boyfriend, Joseph Kenedek, 51, has been charged in connection with her death and is being held on $500,000 bail, the district attorney's office said in a news release Sunday night.

