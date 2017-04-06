Want to buy cigarettes in Mass.? You ...

Want to buy cigarettes in Mass.? You might have to wait until you're 21

Read more: Boston.com

Lawmakers appear increasingly likely to raise the minimum legal age for sale of tobacco to 21 across Massachusetts, a move that would make the state just the third in the nation to increase the age statewide. The tobacco measure could be included in the overhaul of Massachusetts' marijuana legalization law that state lawmakers expect to pass by the end of June.

