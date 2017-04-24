Union carpenters rally against subcontractor on downtown Worcester project
The $90 million mixed-used development along Front Street still appears to be very much under construction, but it already assumes an impressive stance along a gentle decline toward Union Station. There's lots of glass and varying shades of brick. When completed it will include more than 230 market-rate rental apartments, spaces for stores and a garage.
