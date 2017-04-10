Trial set for Holden man charged with dismembering his brother in Rutland
A Dec. 7 trial date has been scheduled for a 68-year-old Holden man accused of murdering his estranged brother and dismembering his body in Rutland. Judge Daniel M. Wrenn set the trial date for Michael S. Dowjat Tuesday in Worcester Superior at the request of Assistant District Attorney Terry J. McLaughlin and Mr. Dowjat's lawyer, Stephen J. Weymouth.
