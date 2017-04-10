Then & Now: Ledge Street School, Worc...

Then & Now: Ledge Street School, Worcester

The construction of  “the Expressway,” Interstate 290, and an on-ramp to it, wiped out Ledge Street and its school, along with many other structures as it curved through Worcester The highway split neighborhoods in two and divided residents from the other buildings and institutions in their lives, and, in some cases, wiped out their homes, schools, businesses and places of worship entirely. In September 1958, when the decision was made to build the Expressway through this part of the city, the Ledge Street School's students had about 10 days to be relocated before the school closed and was later demolished to be replaced with the highway and its ramps .

