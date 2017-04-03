Then & Now: Do you know where this is?

Then & Now: Do you know where this is?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

This lovely Queen Anne-style mansion in Worcester was a reflection of the kind of hard work and industry that Worcester's wealthy of the 19th century were known for – but there ends the similarity between the owner of this home and Worcester's other self-made wealthy. The owner of this home made his money not in manufacturing but in liquor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC