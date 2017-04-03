Teen on bicycle hit by car on Pleasant St. in Worcester
A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle suffered a broken leg, a broken ankle and other injuries when he was struck by a car Tuesday night on Pleasant Street. He also suffered head and back pain, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police said Wednesday his injuries were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the Nissan Maxima stayed at the scene of the crash, near Russell Street, along with a bystander who was providing first aid to the boy. Police from the crash reconstruction unit investigated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC