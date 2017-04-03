Teen on bicycle hit by car on Pleasant St. in Worcester

A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle suffered a broken leg, a broken ankle and other injuries when he was struck by a car Tuesday night on Pleasant Street. He also suffered head and back pain, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police said Wednesday his injuries were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the Nissan Maxima stayed at the scene of the crash, near Russell Street, along with a bystander who was providing first aid to the boy. Police from the crash reconstruction unit investigated.

