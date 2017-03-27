Syrian artist, musician reflect on th...

Syrian artist, musician reflect on their homeland

Telegram & Gazette March 30, 2017 Thursday Syrian artist, musician reflect on their homeland Top Ten on Syrian artists at Holy Cross WORCESTER - Syrian clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad will be in residence at at the College of the Holy Cross April 3 to 5 and visit visual arts and music students at Burncoat Senior High School on April 5. Azmeh and Mourad will perform "Home Within," an audio-visual project where art and music develop in counterpoint to each other during reflections on Syria, at 8 pm. Tuesday in Seelos Theater, Kimball Hall, at Holy Cross.

