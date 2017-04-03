Suspect runs over Worcester officera s foot
Police are searching for a city man who allegedly ran over an officer's foot Tuesday evening on Elizabeth Street. Ossama Sageir, 59, allegedly tried to flee after an officer recognized him in his gray Audi at about 8:45 p.m. The officer knew there were 15 warrants out for Mr. Sageir's arrest, police said, so he approached the Audi and told Mr. Sageir to stop.
