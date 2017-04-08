State marijuana policy committee to hold hearing in Shrewsbury

On Monday, April 10, the Committee on Marijuana Policy, chaired by State Rep. Mark J. Cusack and State Sen. Patricia Jehlen , will hold a public hearing to discuss an "act the regulation and taxation of Marijuana Act," [Chapter 334 of the Acts of 2016]. This hearing will allow the committee to receive testimony from local officials, municipalities, advocates, and the public in relation to this law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.