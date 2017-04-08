State marijuana policy committee to hold hearing in Shrewsbury
On Monday, April 10, the Committee on Marijuana Policy, chaired by State Rep. Mark J. Cusack and State Sen. Patricia Jehlen , will hold a public hearing to discuss an "act the regulation and taxation of Marijuana Act," [Chapter 334 of the Acts of 2016]. This hearing will allow the committee to receive testimony from local officials, municipalities, advocates, and the public in relation to this law.
