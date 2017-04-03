Standish Executive Search, LLC announces addition of Kelley R. Small as Principal

PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, April 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Standish Executive Search , a leading executive search firm advising mid-sized and smaller companies, today announced the addition of Kelley R. Small of Bridgewater, NH, and West Boylston, MA, as a Principal. In this role, she will join Principal Stanley Davis as they expand the five-year-old firm's client base, and meet the expanding requests for Standish services.

