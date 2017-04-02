Southborough democrats to elect delegates to state convention

Registered democrats in Southborough will be holding a caucus at the Southborough Library, 25 Main St., Saturday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. to elect six delegates and four alternates to the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, where democrats from across Massachusetts will gather to adopt a new party platform. The caucus will take place in the Eaton meeting room, lower level, and, in a departure from previous years, attendees will be able to change their registration at the caucus in order to run for delegate or to vote.

